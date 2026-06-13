Ludhiana: Vet varsity gets over 1-cr grant for mobile feed, milk testing lab

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), secured a major grant of ₹1.55 crore from Kemin Industries South Asia for establishing a state-of-the-art mobile feed and milk testing laboratory (MFML) to provide free feed and milk testing services and ration formulation services to livestock farmers across Punjab.

Operating across different zones and hubs in Punjab, it will provide free testing, advisory services to dairy farmers. (HT File)

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JPS Gill, vice-chancellor congratulated the project team and described the initiative as a landmark public–private partnership aimed at strengthening Punjab’s dairy sector. He said that limited access to scientific feed and milk testing services remains a constraint for many livestock farmers, and the aid will help bridge this gap. Gill added that the project aligns with the common vision of vet varsity and Kemin industries to enhance livestock productivity, milk quality, feed safety, and farmers’ income through technology-driven services.

JS Hundal, principal investigator and head of the department of animal nutrition, informed that a fully equipped laboratory-on-wheels for feed, fodder, silage, aflatoxin and milk testing will be established. Operating across different zones and hubs in Punjab, it will provide free testing, advisory services, ration formulation, and farmer awareness programmes on feed safety, mastitis prevention, silage management, and modern dairy technologies.

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{{^usCountry}} SS Randhawa, director of research, appreciated the project team’s efforts in securing the grant and stated that the project will serve as a model for evidence-based livestock extension and farmer-centric service delivery. Based on its impact and outcomes, vet varsity and Kemin Industries intend to expand the programme through additional mobile laboratories, with the long-term goal of covering all districts of Punjab and enhancing farmers’ access to scientific livestock advisory and diagnostic services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SS Randhawa, director of research, appreciated the project team’s efforts in securing the grant and stated that the project will serve as a model for evidence-based livestock extension and farmer-centric service delivery. Based on its impact and outcomes, vet varsity and Kemin Industries intend to expand the programme through additional mobile laboratories, with the long-term goal of covering all districts of Punjab and enhancing farmers’ access to scientific livestock advisory and diagnostic services. {{/usCountry}}

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