Ludhiana | Vet Varsity to hold free milk adulteration testing camp

College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will organise “Milk adulteration testing camp” from March 2 to April 1.

The adulterants used in milk are harmful for the body, so to create awareness among the people, the camp is being organised. Residents of Punjab can bring a minimum of 100 ml chilled raw milk samples in clean and dry glass or plastic bottles to CODST between 9am to 5pm during the above-mentioned period.

The milk sample bottles should be labelled with the name and contact number of the person. The milk samples will be analyzed at the college and the quality results will be conveyed through WhatsApp or text messages the following day.

Milk being the first food that a child consumes after birth and perhaps the food consumed throughout life as a part of routine diet, it is very important to consume pure milk.

The adulteration of milk is usually done to increase the quantity of milk, extend its shelf-life, maintain SNF (solids not fat) and avoid detection of sour milk, depending on the situation.

Milk composition is manipulated by using water, glucose, sugar, starch, wheat flour, common salt, baking soda, washing soda, urea, hydrogen peroxide and formalin.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, said CODST took a lead in organising the testing camp with focus to create awareness among consumers.

For any query regarding milk adulteration testing camp, one can contact at 0161- 2553308.