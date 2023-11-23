Ludhiana: Ward-wise voter list for upcoming municipal elections released

The district election officer (DEO) released the ward-wise voter list for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. The list of all the 95 wards was uploaded online on the government portal here on Thursday. Some notable changes have been made in the draft voter list released during October.

The total number of voters has increased by 38,886 compared to the draft list issued in October.

The voter list, as released by the district administration on Friday, indicates that there are 1,147,575 voters in the 95 wards of the metropolis. This includes 616,265 male voters and 531,215 female voters, with 95 voters identifying as third gender. In October, the draft voter list had a total of 1,108,689 voters, including 596,049 males, 512,555 females, and 87 third gender individuals.

Ward number 60 is having the fewest votes with number 5.269. Meanwhile, ward 43 had the most votes with 24,764 voters.

According to an official in district administration, there must be minor changes in the voter list as few of the votes will be made till the filing of the nomination. He claimed that no major change will be made in the voter list.

City residents highlighted that MC election has not been announced yet due to which they are suffering from a number of problems on a regular basis.

Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Bhai Randhir Sing Nagar, said, “I request the state government to announce the elections soon as for regular works people cannot approach MLAs”.