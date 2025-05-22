Ludhiana West gets civic boost ahead of byelection

While political temperatures are rising ahead of the upcoming bypoll, the municipal corporation (MC) has funded over ₹50 crore for civic works in Ludhiana’s West constituency in the past three months. The funds, allocated through the MC, are being used for projects, including road carpeting, sewerage upgrades, streetlight installations, and park renovations, across all 17 wards of the constituency. A special review meeting in this regard will also be conducted in the upcoming days where the progress report of the development projects will be discussed. In the operations and maintenance wing of MC, a total of 122 works are listed. (HT Photo)

Under the buildings and roads (B&R) wing of the civic body, a total of 185 works have been planned. Of these, 109 are proposed works that are yet to begin. Currently, 69 works are ongoing, while only seven works have been completed. This reflects that the bulk of the projects are still in progress or at the planning stage, with minimal completion as of now.

In the operations and maintenance wing of MC, a total of 122 works are listed. Out of these, 22 works have been proposed, 79 are ongoing, and 21 have been completed. Compared to the B&R wing, this wing shows a relatively higher rate of completion.

In terms of financials, the total amount allocated across both wings stands at ₹119.9 crore. This includes ₹58.22 crore earmarked for proposed works, ₹55.71 crore for ongoing works, and ₹5.97 crore spent on completed works.

Tenders being finalised on priority basis, say officials

Officials confirmed that the works have already begun in several wards and that tenders for the remaining projects are being finalised on a priority basis. The West constituency, which has remained in political focus over the past few months, is now witnessing a visible transformation with multiple projects in full swing.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior MC official said, “This is the first time in recent years that such a large amount has been sanctioned exclusively for one constituency. It shows that the government is putting all its efforts into winning this election.”

Local residents have also welcomed the move, saying they are finally seeing long-pending issues being addressed. “Roads are being repaired, new streetlights are coming up, and sanitation work has improved. It’s good to see work happening beyond just promises,” said Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Ward 62.

Other constituencies being ignored: BJP

Though the opposition has questioned the timing of the fund release, AAP leaders maintain that the development drive is part of the government’s broader plan to uplift urban infrastructure and improve quality of life.

Rajnish Dhiman, district BJP chief said, “Government should make a better face of all constituencies and already 70% of the smart city funds have been used for this constituency and in the last three years AAP government is in power and now immediately before election crores of rupees are sanctioned for the West constituency.”