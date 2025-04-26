Ludhiana: Woman advocate assaulted at court complex, 1 booked

An advocate has been booked for allegedly thrashing a woman advocate at the Ludhiana courts complex. A video went viral on social media wherein the accused was reportedly seen kicking the victim during an argument. The accused has been identified as advocate Rajesh Kapoor. The division number 5 police took action after the victim advocate recorded her statement. The accused has been identified as advocate Rajesh Kapoor. (File)

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, in-charge of the courts complex police post, both advocates had their tables set up next to each other on the fourth floor of the court building. “It has come to light that the two frequently clashed over getting clients. Tensions between them had been ongoing for some time,” he said.

On Thursday, one such argument escalated into a physical altercation during which Kapoor allegedly kicked the woman multiple times, as captured in the viral video.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and booked the accused under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.