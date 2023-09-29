Ludhiana: Woman booked for stealing cash, jewellery from in-law’s house

The Daresi police booked a woman for stealing cash and jewellery from her husband’s house. She started living in a live-in relationship with her male friend. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father-in-law of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Simran Kaur of Garcha village.

The complainant Shamsher Singh of Basti Jodhewal stated that his son Kuldeep Singh, who is settled abroad, had married Simran on November 25, 2022. After the marriage, Kuldeep returned to England, while Simran stayed in Ludhiana.

He added that on April 20 Simran had left the house on the pretext of going to her maternal house, but she did not reach there. Later, they came to know that she had started living with her male friend. They alleged that Simran already had an affair with her male friend before the marriage. He also alleged that she had taken away gold and cash from the house.

ASI Santosh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 380 (theft) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

