Ludhiana: Woman, daughter assaulted, sexually harassed over petty issue
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Woman, daughter assaulted, sexually harassed over petty issue

A 43-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter were assaulted and sexually harassed by their neighbours over a petty issue at a public park in Rajguru Nagar on Tuesday
A case of sexual harassment and assault has been registered by Ludhiana police. (Representative image)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 43-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter were assaulted and sexually harassed by their neighbours over a petty issue at a public park in Rajguru Nagar on Tuesday.

Following an investigation, police lodged an FIR on Thursday against Charanjit of Pink Flats, Rajguru Nagar, his wife Navjot and daughter Hakikat.

The victim, a resident of the same locality, stated that on February 1, she and her daughter had gone for a walk in a park, when the accused asked them to leave saying that they maintain it. When she objected to it, they assaulted them and also sexually harassed them.

The matter was highlighted by various political leaders, following which a case was registered.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 341 (wrongful confinement), 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

