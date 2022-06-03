Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Woman dupes hubby of 35L with lure of spouse visa

The Ludhiana man had paid ₹35 lakh for his wife’s visa, college fee and air ticket to Canada, but she stopped taking his calls once she got there
The woman’s mother and a relative have also been booked. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Ludhiana man’s dream of settling down in Canada was shattered after his wife duped him of 35 lakh on the pretext of getting him a spouse visa.

The accused has been identified as Manju Bala of Anandpura. Her mother Ranjit Kaur and a relative, Asha Rani of Tibba Road, have also been booked.

The victim, Ashu Kumar of Guru Har Rai Nagar, said that Manju and her family told him that if he bore the expenses for her to go to Canada, she would take him there on spouse visa.

Harpreet said that he married Manju on March 24, 2018, and spent 35 lakh for her visa, college fee and air ticket. On April 28 the same year, Manju went to Canada and later stopped taking his calls. He contacted her family members and demanded that they return his money, but they refused.

He finally filed a complaint with the police on July 1, 2021. After investigating the matter for 11 months, the Basti Jodhewal police booked the woman and her family members for cheating.

RELATED STORIES

Man who lost 1.7 lakh to fraudster gets money back

A resident of Kadiana Kalan village on Rahon Road, who was cheated of 1.7 lakh, got his money back with the help of the Ludhiana cyber cell.

The victim, Balwinder Singh, said that the fraudster, posing as one of his relatives settled in Canada, told him that he needed some financial help. Balwinder then transferred 1.7 lakh to him.

Later, when Balwinder called his NRI relative, he realised that he had been duped and immediately informed the police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of cyber cell, said that after receiving the complaint, they spoke to the bank authorities and got the bank transfer reversed.

