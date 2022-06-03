Ludhiana: Woman dupes hubby of 35L with lure of spouse visa

A Ludhiana man’s dream of settling down in Canada was shattered after his wife duped him of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of getting him a spouse visa.

The accused has been identified as Manju Bala of Anandpura. Her mother Ranjit Kaur and a relative, Asha Rani of Tibba Road, have also been booked.

The victim, Ashu Kumar of Guru Har Rai Nagar, said that Manju and her family told him that if he bore the expenses for her to go to Canada, she would take him there on spouse visa.

Harpreet said that he married Manju on March 24, 2018, and spent ₹35 lakh for her visa, college fee and air ticket. On April 28 the same year, Manju went to Canada and later stopped taking his calls. He contacted her family members and demanded that they return his money, but they refused.

He finally filed a complaint with the police on July 1, 2021. After investigating the matter for 11 months, the Basti Jodhewal police booked the woman and her family members for cheating.

Man who lost ₹1.7 lakh to fraudster gets money back

A resident of Kadiana Kalan village on Rahon Road, who was cheated of ₹1.7 lakh, got his money back with the help of the Ludhiana cyber cell.

The victim, Balwinder Singh, said that the fraudster, posing as one of his relatives settled in Canada, told him that he needed some financial help. Balwinder then transferred ₹1.7 lakh to him.

Later, when Balwinder called his NRI relative, he realised that he had been duped and immediately informed the police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of cyber cell, said that after receiving the complaint, they spoke to the bank authorities and got the bank transfer reversed.