chandigarh news

Ludhiana woman ends life after domestic spat over husband disallowing her to pursue job

A Ludhiana-based woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house; her husband admitted to being involved in a domestic spat over him disallowing her to pursue a job before the incident
A woman ended her life by hanging herself after being involved in a domestic spat with her husband in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman on Saturday night ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Gopal Nagar of Haibowal.

The victim’s husband said he had a verbal spat with her over the issue of the woman wanting to pursue a job, which he was against. He added that the victim hanged herself after the fight.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, station head officer at the Haibowal police station the 26-year-old woman had been married for five years, adding that the body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The SHO said the police will take appropriate action after recording the statement of victims’ parents.

