Ludhiana: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 23-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Barota Road in Shimlapuri on Sunday.

Parents of the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws have murdered her for dowry, while her husband claimed that she had committed suicide.

She lived with her husband in a rented accommodation at Barota road.

The woman’s father said that his daughter got married in February 2021. Her husband and in-laws were harassing her over petty issues.

He said that on Sunday morning, he received a call from his son-in-law that his daughter had died. He claimed that her body had injury marks.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said that prima facie suggests that the woman has ended her life by hanging herself due to a family dispute. The woman has strangulation marks around her neck, he said.

Kumar said that the cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.