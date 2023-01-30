Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Ludhiana: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Parents of the 23-year-old woman, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, alleged that her husband and in-laws have murdered her for dowry, while her husband claimed that she had committed suicide

Asha, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Barota Road in Shimlapuri on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Asha, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Barota Road in Shimlapuri on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 23-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Barota Road in Shimlapuri on Sunday.

Parents of the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws have murdered her for dowry, while her husband claimed that she had committed suicide.

She lived with her husband in a rented accommodation at Barota road.

The woman’s father said that his daughter got married in February 2021. Her husband and in-laws were harassing her over petty issues.

He said that on Sunday morning, he received a call from his son-in-law that his daughter had died. He claimed that her body had injury marks.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said that prima facie suggests that the woman has ended her life by hanging herself due to a family dispute. The woman has strangulation marks around her neck, he said.

Kumar said that the cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out