Ludhiana: Woman held for abetting niece’s rape
A woman has been arrested for abetting the rape of her 20-year-old niece in Agwad Dalla village, Jagraon.
The victim, a resident of Barnala, told police that she had been living in her maternal uncle’s house in Agwad Dalla village since 2019.
She alleged that on June 4, her aunt took her to a house in the village and locked her in a room , where an unidentified man raped her. Then, the man and her aunt threatened her to keep mum.
Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the victim approached the police on Monday. Soon after receiving the complaint, they lodged an FIR and arrested her aunt. Police are trying to identify the man and arrest him.
A case under Sections 376 and 120-B of IPC has been lodged against the accused.
