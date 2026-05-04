...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Woman injured as brother-in-law tries to run her over

A woman was injured when her brother-in-law allegedly tried to run her and her husband over with a car amid a family property dispute in Punjab.

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A 36-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after her brother-in-law allegedly tried to run over her and her husband with a car near the Dehlon bypass, in what police described as an escalation of an ongoing family property dispute.

Police say incident linked to property dispute, accused booked after woman suffers fracture in leg. (HT File)

The injured woman was identified as Kirandeep Kaur, a resident of village Saian Khurd. Police said her brother-in-law, Avtar Singh alias Jagtar Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh, has been booked in the case.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on May 2 when she and her husband were on their way to a police station.

The couple had stopped by the roadside to attend a phone call when the accused allegedly arrived in a car and drove it towards them at high speed.

While her husband managed to escape unhurt, Kirandeep sustained a fracture in her leg and multiple injuries after being hit by the vehicle. The accused allegedly fled the spot after issuing threats.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggested the incident was linked to a simmering property dispute within the family.

 
Kirandeep Kaur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman injured as brother-in-law tries to run her over
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman injured as brother-in-law tries to run her over
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.