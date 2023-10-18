Ludhiana: Woman injures husband, takes child away; FIR filed

Police have booked five persons, including a woman, for forcibly trying to take her 6-year-old daughter from her in-laws’ house in Brahmpura village in Sadar Raikot and injuring her estranged husband.

Woman injures husband, takes child away; FIR filed. (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was filed by the child’s grandmother, Karamjit Kaur.The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, from Sangrur, and her associate, Jobanpreet Singh, from Gurdaspur. The other three are yet to be identified.

According to ASI Gursewak Singh, the investigating officer, the accused forcibly entered the complainant’s house and took her 6-year-old granddaughter with them on Monday. When they were taking the child away, Gurjit, the child’s father, attempted to stop them. The accused hit him with their car and fled the scene with the child.

Police said that due to strained relationship, Gurjit and his wife were living separately, with both of their daughters residing with their father.

Police said that since the accused was the child’s mother, kidnapping charges were not included in the FIR. A case under sections 341, 323, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against the accused at the Sadar Raikot police station on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!