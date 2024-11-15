Ludhiana: Woman kidnaps toddler nephew, abandons him at park; held

The Division Number 3 police arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping her brother-in-law’s toddler son and later abandoning the minor at a park, officials said. Division Number 3 police arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping her brother-in-law’s toddler son (HT File)

They added the incident took place on Thursday afternoon and a good Samaritan found the minor at a park in Gurdev Nagar and informed. They said the toddler was safely returned to his parents. The accused, Kuljeet Kaur, 27, is the wife of the complainant’s younger brother.

Both families live in the same house in Ahata Mohammad Tayar. The complainant, Jatinderpal Singh, 30, and Kuljeet’s husband, Kulwinder, run a mobile shop together.

According to Jatinderpal, his 18-month-old son was home with his grandmother and Kuljeet and around 2:30 pm, the latter left the house claiming she was visiting a doctor. Shortly after, the grandmother realised that the child was missing.

At 3:30 pm, the police control room received a call from a local, reporting a toddler found alone at the park. The Division Number 5 police took custody of the child and circulated his pictures to other police stations, which was identified by the Division Number 3 police.

Division Number 3 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Sharma said CCTV footage showed Kuljeet leaving on her scooter with a bag shortly after 2:30 pm. No footage captured the toddler leaving the house and CCTVs from Gurdev Nagar area showed Kuljeet abandoning the toddler at the park. He said Kuljeet confessed to the crime.