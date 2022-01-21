Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Woman loses 21,000 in suspected ‘card cloning’

A Ludhiana resident lost ₹21,000 in a suspected card-cloning incident. An FIR was lodged after a year-long investigation.
As her original debit card had been in her possession all through, the Ludhiana woman suspected card cloning (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The victim has been identified as Raj Rani, 42, of Ram Nagar of Bhamian.

Rani said that she has a savings account in IDBI Bank’s Sundar Nagar branch. In November last year, she had filed a police complaint, stating that she received a text message on her mobile that 21,000 was debited from her account.

As she had not withdrawn any money, she approached the bank but was told that the transaction was made using a debit card at an ATM kiosk of Bank of India in Bhamian.

As her original debit card had been in her possession all through, the woman suspected that her card may have been cloned.

She filed a complaint on November 3, 2020, but the police lodged an FIR after a 13-month long investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajpal, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police have asked the bank officials to provide video footage of the ATM kiosk to identify the accused.

