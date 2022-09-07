Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route

Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:49 AM IST

Police have booked the Ludhiana-based doctor who referred the woman referred to different hospital for causing death due to negligence

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the

Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased’s husband.

The complainant, Inderjit Singh of Jindalpur in Bhadson, Patiala, said his wife Baljinder Kaur was taken to Sushma Hospital, Khanna, for her delivery on September 3. She gave birth to a boy on that night, but both the mother and the infant developed some complications soon after childbirth.

The doctor allegedly referred them to IVY hospital, Khanna. However, since no doctor was available at the hospital, the victim did not receive any medical help for at least 20 minutes. Later, the complainant arranged an ambulance to take his wife to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, but she succumbed to the complication en-route.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the doctor.

