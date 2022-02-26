Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Woman robbed of mobile phone, jewellery on national highway

The victim, identified as Manju Jaiswal, 37, of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Ludhiana with her brother and was waiting for him in a car outside a hotel in Dhandhari Kalan on the national highway when an unidentified person robbed her
Sub-inspector Sewa Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Sahnewal police station, Ludhiana, said the CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel in Dhandhari Kalan on the national highway did not record robbing incident (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person who robbed an Indore-based woman of her mobile phone and jewellery after threatening her with sharp-edged weapons outside a hotel in Dhandhari Kalan on the national highway.

The victim, identified as Manju Jaiswal, 37, of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Ludhiana with her brother and was waiting for him in a car at the time of the incident.

Three armed men attacked her at the hotel parking at around 11.15pm, threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon before robbing her of a mobile and two diamond rings. Her brother had gone inside the hotel to enquire about availability of rooms, while she was sitting in the car.

Sub-inspector Sewa Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Sahnewal police station, said the CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel did not record incident.

A case against under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

The SHO added that the police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

