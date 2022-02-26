Ludhiana | Woman robbed of mobile phone, jewellery on national highway

Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person who robbed an Indore-based woman of her mobile phone and jewellery after threatening her with sharp-edged weapons outside a hotel in Dhandhari Kalan on the national highway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Manju Jaiswal, 37, of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Ludhiana with her brother and was waiting for him in a car at the time of the incident.

Three armed men attacked her at the hotel parking at around 11.15pm, threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon before robbing her of a mobile and two diamond rings. Her brother had gone inside the hotel to enquire about availability of rooms, while she was sitting in the car.

Sub-inspector Sewa Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Sahnewal police station, said the CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel did not record incident.

A case against under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SHO added that the police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.