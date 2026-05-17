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Ludhiana: Woman’s brother held for thrashing friend to death

The deceased was identified as Onkar Singh alias Guri, a resident of Ghungarana village. His body was recovered near Nanakpur Jagera village on Friday, with a scooter found lying nearby

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the brother of a woman with whom he was reportedly in a relationship near the Malaud area, police said on Friday. The police have arrested the main accused within hours of recovering the victim’s body near a canal bridge.

The accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Onkar Singh alias Guri, a resident of Ghungarana village. His body was recovered near Nanakpur Jagera village on Friday, with a scooter found lying nearby.

According to police officials, the accused allegedly placed the body and scooter near the roadside in an attempt to make the incident appear as a road accident.

Deputy superintendent of police Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh had allegedly been in a relationship with a woman from his village for nearly a year.

Police said that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the victim had reportedly left the village with the woman and was heading towards Nanakpur Jagera when the woman’s brother, Gurpreet Singh, along with four associates, intercepted them near the village.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman’s brother held for thrashing friend to death
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman’s brother held for thrashing friend to death
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