Ludhiana: Woman working as house help found dead

A 35-year-old domestic worker was found dead in suspicious circumstances at the house of a businessman in Rajouri Garden, Barewal Road on Monday. The woman, identified as Renu, had been working at the house for over a decade. Her family has alleged murder refusing to perform her last rites until a formal murder case is registered. Victim’s family allege foul play, have refused to cremate body until police register a murder case. (HT photo for representation)

According to social activist Charanjit Kaur, who visited the scene, the homeowner claimed that Renu had died by suicide, allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan. However, Kaur stated that the homeowner did not immediately inform the police, choosing instead to take the body down himself and later notify the deceased’s family.

Further raising suspicions, visible injury marks were reportedly found on Renu’s forehead, indicating a possible struggle before her death. Family members have accused the homeowner of murder, stating that Renu had no known mental health issues that could lead to suicide.

“She was working there for 10 years. There is no reason for her to end her life suddenly. The injury marks tell a different story,” said a relative.

Renu, originally from Uttar Pradesh, leaves behind four children. Her husband works as a painter. The family has categorically refused to cremate the body until police register a murder case against the homeowner.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Sarabha Nagar stated that before the police could reach the spot the family had already taken the body home. However, the police have initiated investigation and asked the family members to record their statement. The police will take action according to the autopsy report of the woman.