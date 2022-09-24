Ludhiana | Women entrepreneurs carve their own space at Kisan Mela

Amid an array of attractions, millet-based cookies, handmade jewellery, designer dresses and other products displayed by the women-led startups and self-help groups garnered special attention at the two-day Kisan Mela held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Determined to bring a positive change in society through their ventures, as many as 37 women entrepreneurs from all over Punjab showcased and sold their products— manufactured as well as processed— at the mela.

A resident of Karodian village in Payal, Jaspreet Kaur Aujla, who bagged the second position in the stall competition , started her self-help group named Preet Boutique in 2018. “I had a sewing business, so I got training in cloth designing, embroidery and block printing from PAU and started the venture. With six people in our group, we receive orders for dresses from different countries, including Australia and Canada,” she said.

“I wanted to set an example for ladies in rural area, now many women are interested in establishing self-help groups and empowering themselves” she added.

Amanpreet Kaur, an international javelin throw player, started her venture named Raj Organo products this year. She sells organic soaps, gel and oil and received training from Krishi Vigyan Kendra. “I use only herbal ingredients in my soaps and other products instead of chemicals; many people appreciated and bought my products at the fair,” she said.

Jagir Kaur, a resident of Amritsar, who started ‘Himmati aurtan’ self-help group in 1985, sells honey and turmeric powder. She received training in bee-farming from PAU and also trains other women in her area.

Alpna Gupta, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, started her bakery unit ‘Mapic Foods’ in 2020. She said she wanted to make people aware of the benefits of a healthy diet. “Most of the existing cookies available in the market contain flour and palm oil which can have adverse effects on people’s health. I launched my bakery startup and made highly nutritious millet-based cookies, containing nuts and herbs, without palm oil,” she added.

She said she got training in bakery at PAU and received support from Punjab Agri-Business Incubator(PABI), which supports young entrepreneurs.

Senior extension specialist at skill development centre, PAU, Kiran Grover, said, “We try to provide the best and latest technological guidance to women entrepreneurs who are connected with us. We also organise regular training sessions to help them improve the quality and efficiency of their products.”