Ludhiana women police officers celebrate International Women’s Day

Stepping out of their busy schedule, senior women officers of Punjab police celebrated International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu honouring women officers during the International Women's Day celebration on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The event was organised on the initiative of commissioner of police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu at Hotel Radisson Blu. On the occasion, the women officers were seen playing ‘Tambola’ and grooving on Punjabi songs. During the event, women officers were acknowledged for their contributions in service of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CP Mandeep Singh said, “Women officers in any organisation are the pivots of integrity, compassion and above all sensitivity traits consequential for dispensation of our role as guardian of public trust.”

As many as 30 women officers led by DG Gurpreet Kaur Deo, DG Vibhu Raj and commandant Sunita Rani graced the occasion.

The CP presented customised momentos to all officers along with a pen, diary, chocolates and especially designed mug, besides a badge with officer’s picture and “Woman cop” inscribed on it.

“This is our token of deep appreciation for each of our incredible officers who over the years through their work in the department must have inspired millions of dreams in eyes of young girls wanting to wear the coveted uniform, Sidhu remarked.

Sharing their journeys, the officers interacted amongst each other and were seen exchanging tips of guidance for the younger officers. The gathering is a special chance to learn from each other in this inspiring environment, DG Gurpreet Kaur Deo stated.

The event was conceptualised and executed by Ludhiana commissionerate team supervised by ADCP crime zone 1 Rupinder Kaur Sra who conveyed special thanks to Sukhmeen Kaur Sidhu, wife of CP Ludhiana for her time and inputs in the successful culmination. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti , ADCP HQ coordinated the entire event.

Senior superintendents of police who attended the event, included Amneet Kondel, Ravjot Grewal and joint CP Saumya Mishra. Meanwhile, the superintendents of police (SPs) present on the occasion, included Rupinder Kaur Sra, Harkamal Kaur, Harwant Kaur and Pragya Jain, besides DSPs Jasroop Kaur Bath and Darpan Ahluwalia, and DA Legal Nisha Garg Neelu.