Ludhiana: 189kg ‘adulterated’ paneer procured from Hry seized in Jagraon

Around 189 kilograms of paneer, suspected to be adulterated and being transported in non-refrigerated conditions, was seized in a joint operation by the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police Staff Jagraon and the Food Safety Team on Sunday. The interception took place near Rangarh Bhullar village on Sidhwan Bet Road, Jagraon, under the supervision of Ludhiana civil surgeon, Dr Ramandeep Kaur. The remaining stock was destroyed on-site to prevent it from entering the food supply chain. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the paneer, purchased from Nirvana, Haryana, at ₹210 per kilogram, was intended for distribution among fast-food vendors and roadside dhabas operating between Jagraon and Nakodar.

The food safety team collected samples on the spot which have been sent to the state food laboratory for detailed analysis under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. These guidelines require strict hygiene, temperature control and quality standards during the production, storage, and transportation of dairy products.

Following the standard food safety protocols, the remaining stock was destroyed on-site to prevent it from entering the food supply chain.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur, has urged food business operators and vendors to strictly comply with FSSAI norms to safeguard public health.

Dr Sandeep Singh, who supervised the operation, emphasised that routine checks and surprise inspections will continue across the district to curb the sale of substandard food items.

The food safety department has launched an investigation to trace the supply network and identify those involved in the illegal distribution chain.