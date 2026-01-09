Ludhiana: Body cut into 6 pieces, head found in drum; two booked

A 30-year-old Ludhiana man was found murdered and his dismembered body was recovered in six pieces in a vacant plot near Jalandhar Bypass on Thursday morning, police said. A policeman at the spot where a white drum and pieces of the victim’s body were found on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Identified as Davinder Singh of Bhora village, the deceased had returned to Ludhiana from Mumbai just two days ago. The police have booked victim’s friend Shamsher Singh alias Shera, of the same village, his wife Kuldeep Kaur and unidentified aides.

The police sealed the entire area to collect evidence. The gruesome crime came to light when a passer-by spotted a white plastic drum near a private school near the Salem Tabri police station. Cops found Davinder’s body hacked into six pieces, with one portion partially burnt. The body parts were scattered in the area.

The deceased’s family members told police that Davinder, who worked at some printing house in Mumbai, returned on Tuesday but left within 15 minutes and never returned. Hemraj, cousin of the victim, stated that they were looking for Davinder here and there. On Thursday morning, they received information about his murder and dismembered body. He is survived by wife and a seven-month-old daughter.

He added that shoes of Davinder were found in a vacant plot in the area where his body parts were found.

CCTV footage from the area shows Shera and an accomplice carrying the drum towards the plot. Investigators believe the murder was committed at a different location and the remains were dumped at the bypass to destroy evidence and evade detection. Forensic teams collected samples from the site, and a probe is underway to establish the motive.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Sameer Verma said the accused is on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest. The cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem examination. The reason would be ascertained after the arrest of the accused, he said.

This is the second such killing in Ludhiana this week. Three days ago, a charred body, chopped into two parts, was found in an open field under the Meharban police station area. In that case too, stray dogs were found tearing at the remains before passersby alerted the police. The victim in that incident is yet to be identified, and investigators are still struggling to crack the case.