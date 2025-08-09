Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Ludhiana: City women’s cricket team lifts state trophy after thrilling win over Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:06 am IST

On Friday, the Ludhiana women’s senior team emerged victorious in the Punjab State Inter-District Women’s Senior One Day Limited Overs Tournament 2025–2026 by defeating Jalandhar by 20 runs in a thrilling final held at the PCA Ground in New Chandigarh.

Ludhiana women’s senior team clinched the title in the Punjab State Inter-District Women Senior One Day Limited Overs Tournament 2025–2026 by defeating Jalandhar by 20 runs to lift the trophy in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
After winning the toss, Ludhiana opted to bat first and put up a competitive total of 189 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Manya Sharma played a crucial role in anchoring the innings, scoring a gritty 56 off 98 balls, while Akanksha Saini added strength with a solid 44 off 57 deliveries. Their efforts helped the team build a defendable total against a determined Jalandhar side.

In response, Jalandhar fought hard but could only manage 169 runs before being bowled out, handing Ludhiana a well-earned 20-run win and the championship title.

To secure their place in the finals, Ludhiana had earlier outplayed Nawanshahr in the semi-final match held on Thursday at the same venue. Chasing a modest target, Ludhiana comfortably reached 111 runs, powered by an impressive 55-run knock by Akanksha Saini off 83 balls. Avneet Kaur Sandhu provided support with a steady 18 off 47 balls, helping the team claim a seven-wicket victory.

Following the final, Satish Kumar Mangal, president of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association, along with honourary secretary Gagandeep Bhalla and other dignitaries, congratulated the team on their stellar performance.

