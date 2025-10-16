Ludhiana: Five booked for ‘obstructing’ I-T raids

Five members of the Sofat family that owns medical facilities have been booked by the division number 8 police station for allegedly obstructing the income tax search operations at their residential and business premises in Ludhiana on December 18, 2024. The accused allegedly obstructing the income tax search operations at their residential and business premises. (HT Photo)

The accused include Dr Jagdish Rai Sofat, Dr Rama Sofat, Dr Amit Sofat and Dr Ruchika Sofat of Sangat Road, College Road, along with Dr Sumit Sofat of Dr Heera Singh Road, Civil Lines. The FIR was filed following a complaint by Anurag Dhindsa, deputy director of income tax (investigation).

According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly threatened officers with false legal cases, including sexual harassment claims, and allegedly attempted to intimidate employees to prevent the disclosure of critical records. The Sofats were also accused of refusing access to locked rooms and electronic records, including Marg ERP Software, and of creating deliberate hurdles during the execution of the search operation.

The FIR also mentioned that the accused interfered with employee statements. When Dr Ruchika Sofat was asked for the keys to a room attached to her cabin, she reportedly became irate and accused officers of using abusive language.

According to the FIR, Dr Sumit Sofat allegedly threatened to file court cases to halt the operation, despite the presence of valid warrants. The FIR cites offences under Sections 218 (resistance to the lawful taking of property by a public servant), 221 (voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of their official functions), 222 (omission to assist a public servant when legally bound to do so), 224 (threatening injury to a public servant to induce them to act or delay their official duty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) along with Section 3(5) of the BNS.

Division number 8 SHO Amritpal Sharma said no arrest has been made so far.