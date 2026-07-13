Ludhiana: Gangster Puneet Bains, three aides held with weapons

The Ludhiana police arrested wanted gangster Puneet Bains and his three associates during Operation Prahar 3.0 and recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from their possession.

Police say Bains was wanted in over 15 cases. (HT File)

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Police said the accused were allegedly conspiring to carry out criminal activities in the city.

The three arrested have been identified as Gaurav Dang of Basti Gujran, Navin Negi of Geeta Nagar on Tajpur Road and Aman Malik, alias Bhola, of Prabhat Nagar in Jalandhar.

Police said the accused were apprehended from an abandoned site on Ferozepur Road following a tip-off. They were allegedly assembled there to plan a criminal act.

Investigating officer ASI Rajesh Kumar said an FIR has been registered under Section 111(1) (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Division No. 8 police station.

He said further interrogation is expected to yield more information.

Police said Bains is wanted in more than 15 criminal cases and has repeatedly figured in serious offences in Ludhiana. He was recently named in a May 12 firing case at Guru Nanak Estate in Tajpur.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Bains and his associate, Vishal Gill, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at a house while an elderly woman and a three-year-old child were inside. Police said Bains was already wanted in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Bains and his associate, Vishal Gill, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at a house while an elderly woman and a three-year-old child were inside. Police said Bains was already wanted in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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His associate, Gaurav Dang, is also facing two attempt-to-murder cases.