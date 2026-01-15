Ludhiana: Gunshots fired during Lohri celebrations, 2 arrested

Two residents of the city were arrested for allegedly firing gunshots into the air while celebrating Lohri in Mangat Colony on Tuesday. The accused were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and are alleged to have fired multiple rounds from the rooftop of a house, creating panic in the neighbourhood, Jodhewal police stated. The incident came to light after a local resident recorded a video of the firing and shared it on social media. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light after a local resident recorded a video of the firing and shared it on social media. After the video reached the police, they took suo motu cognisance and registered an FIR on the complaint of ASI Jaspal Singh of Jodhewal police station against Navjot Singh, a resident of New Basant Nagar on Noorwala Road, and Manish, a resident of Vikas Colony.

ASI Jaspal Singh said the video clearly showed the two men opening fire from the roof of a house in Mangat Colony.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused, along with their friends, had gathered on the rooftop to celebrate Lohri. While dancing and flying kites, Navjot Singh and Manish allegedly fired several rounds into the air using a pistol.

The police arrested both the accused and recovered one airgun and two pistols along with one live cartridge from their possession. The legality of the seized firearm would be ascertained, police said. Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act have been slapped.