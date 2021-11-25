Ludhiana: Installation of chain-linked fence around Buddha Nullah halted

BJP councillor Sunita Rani got the installation of the chain-linked fencing on the banks of Buddha Nullah near Shivpuri stopped on Wednesday after accusing municipal corporation (MC) officials of changing its alignment to favour encroachers .

Rani’s son Deepak, who reached at the construction site, said that the officials changed the alignment of the fencing at a certain point and has left a portion of the bank by falsely stating that it is a private land. “The fencing at other areas is being installed in a straight line, but it has been pushed back towards the nullah at a certain portion to benefit the encroachers. I have also apprised mayor Balkar Sandhu of the issue,” said Deepak.

Following the complaint, MC superintending engineer Harkiran Singh reached the spot and stopped the work. Singh said that the department will again check the record to verify the ownership of the land with the building branch and revenue department. The chain-linked fencing is being installed at the banks of nullah to stop the residents from dumping waste into the drain.

