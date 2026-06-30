Ludhiana: Labourer killed by co-worker over minor tiff

A migrant labourer allegedly murdered his fellow worker with a sharp-edged weapon in a minor dispute over a bicycle, in Kular village, Jagraon on Sunday.

In the firing, Harpinder Singh sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, while Arshdeep Singh also suffered injuries during the clash. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Baijnath Yadav, 50, a native of Bihar. He had been living in Kular village for nearly 22 years and worked as a labourer while residing at the tubewell of farmer Pradeep Singh.

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According to the police, the accused identified as Chaklesh Yadav, was known to the victim. According to preliminary investigation, tension had been brewing between the two after Chaklesh allegedly sold Baijnath’s bicycle few days ago. What initially appeared to be a minor disagreement gradually escalated into a serious personal rivalry.

The police officials added, the two got into another heated argument on Sunday over the same issue. During the altercation, Chaklesh allegedly attacked Baijnath with a sharp-edged weapon in a fit of rage. The assault was so severe that Baijnath collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries instantly.A team from Choukiman police post, led by station house officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Singh, rushed to the scene, took the body into custody and initiated investigation.A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Two men injured in Khanna firing incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two men injured in Khanna firing incident {{/usCountry}}

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Ludhiana

Two youths were injured in a clash following a dispute that stemmed from a village cricket tournament between two groups in Rasoolra village near Khanna on Sunday evening.

The clash, which reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a village cricket tournament, turned violent when both groups came face-to-face and allegedly opened fire at each other.

According to police, tensions between the rival groups had been simmering for several days after a dispute erupted during a cricket tournament held in Rasoolra village.The violence unfolded when members of both groups allegedly reached the canal-side road near Rasoolra at a pre-decided time. The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control, with gunshots ringing out from both sides.

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In the firing, Harpinder Singh sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, while Arshdeep Singh also suffered injuries during the clash.

After the firing, both groups fled the scene, leaving behind chaos and damaged vehicles.The police after receiving the information has started an investigation. Former Punjab minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli who was chief guest at the tournament, visited the injured youths at civil hospital, Khanna late Sunday night. He condemned the incident, “it was shocking that a dispute over a cricket tournament had escalated to gun violence.” Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said police have identified the accused and registered a case. Raids are being conducted.