Ludhiana: Past proposals on paper, F&CC meet to see 500 new plans

Ahead of the next week’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has readied nearly 500 new development proposals. These include road repair works, laying of sewer lines, installation of LED streetlights and several other civic improvement tasks in different parts of the city. Hundreds of proposals have been passed in the past three meetings of the Finance and Contract Committee. (HT Photo)

While the proposals aim to improve infrastructure in various wards, questions are being raised over the implementation of already approved projects. In the last three F&CC meetings alone, over 600 development proposals have been passed. However, insiders in the civic body reveal that most of them have remained only on paper, with little to no work visible on the ground.

A senior official in the MC, seeking anonymity, said, “Files are moved and projects are approved on paper, but execution is extremely slow. In many areas, even tendering has not been completed for the works passed months ago.”

The F&CC is a powerful committee of the MC, responsible for clearing financial proposals and giving a go-ahead to development works. But repeated delays in execution have left residents frustrated. Complaints from councillors and local residents have been growing over the widening gap between announcements and actual ground-level delivery.

Residents in areas like Haibowal, Dugri and Tibba Road complain that while projects have been announced repeatedly, the condition of roads, drainage and lighting remains poor. “They come and inspect the area before every F&CC meeting, but after that nothing happens,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Shivpuri.

Sources said that in many cases, the approved projects are stuck either due to lack of staff to float tenders, procedural delays or shortage of funds. Political disagreements and shifting priorities also slow down the pace of work.

Officials, however, maintain that work will soon pick up pace. “We are reviewing past projects and setting deadlines to complete pending works. The new proposals will be monitored closely,” said a senior MC official.