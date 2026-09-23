Ludhiana:PSPCL helplines ‘out of reach’ amid inflated power bill outcry

Consumers across Punjab facing inflated or incorrect electricity bills are struggling to get their grievances addressed, as dedicated PSPCL helpline numbers are allegedly going unanswered despite government assurances.

The billing issues arose following provisional billing adjustments caused by a meter readers’ strike. (HT)

The billing issues arose following provisional billing adjustments caused by a meter readers’ strike. According to state government figures, approximately 63,702 out of 78 lakh consumers in Punjab were affected, leading to concerns over potential impacts on free-power subsidies.

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To address the situation, power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced dedicated helpline numbers +91 1613105055 and +91 1616650355 stating that a 20-member team had been assigned to resolve genuine grievances within 15 days.

However, residents reported that repeated attempts to reach the helplines yielded no response.

Harpreet Virk, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said, “We received the bill and wanted to know why the amount was so high. The government has given helpline numbers for such problems, but when we call, nobody answers. If we cannot even speak to someone, how will the complaint be resolved?”

Echoing similar concerns, Suman Devi of Bharat Nagar Chowk said, “We were told that a team has been appointed and complaints would be resolved within 15 days. But there has to be someone to hear the complaint first. People are already frustrated because of the high bills, and now the unanswered calls are making the situation worse.”

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{{^usCountry}} Saksham, another resident from Bharat Nagar Chowk, added, “The bill has become a matter of concern for us, but there is no proper response when we try to seek clarification. If PSPCL has provided a helpline specifically for such complaints, consumers should at least be able to speak to someone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saksham, another resident from Bharat Nagar Chowk, added, “The bill has become a matter of concern for us, but there is no proper response when we try to seek clarification. If PSPCL has provided a helpline specifically for such complaints, consumers should at least be able to speak to someone.” {{/usCountry}}

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PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said,“Anyone facing an issue with their electricity bill can contact the concerned SDO at their respective office. If the issue is not resolved at that level, then they can contact us.”