Ludhiana: Rubble & dust mar hygiene at civil hospital

The civil hospital is struggling with cleanliness and hygiene issues, which authorities attribute to the ongoing major construction projects within the premises. Dust, dirt, and construction rubble scattered across various spots are making it difficult for the hospital, which caters to the state’s largest urban centre and sees thousands of visitors daily, to maintain a clean environment. Construction of the new 75-bed Critical Care Unit underway on the premises of Ludhiana civil hospital. (HT Photo)

Two significant expansion projects are currently underway: a new 75-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU) being built right next to the emergency ward, and the expansion of the Mother and Child Section on its third floor.

“Due to the rubble at different spots at the hospital, it was hard to keep the hospital clean. Dust and dirt scattered across the areas close to where the construction is taking place and thus made the entire premises appear unkept,” a senior hospital official stated anonymously.

The official emphasised the importance of hygiene, noting, “Hospitals are supposed to provide the best example in hygiene. People who come here already suffer from different health problems. The environment here must not add its issues.”

The expansion of the Mother and Child Section, overseen by the Punjab Health Services Corporation (PHSC), has a set deadline of December 31, 2025. However, the CCU project, which falls under the Public Works Department (PWD), currently has no specified deadline.

Acknowledging the persistent problem, the senior medical officer (SMO) of the Civil Hospital confirmed ongoing efforts to address the situation. “We are in talks with the agencies involved, for expediting the construction activities. The department and the local administration are also pressing for the same. While the MCH building upgradation is expected to be over by December 31 this year, we are hopeful that CCU unit construction will be fast-track as well,” the SMO said.