Ludhiana's air quality falls to 'poor' as stubble burning cases see spurt
chandigarh news

Stubble burning spotted at a field in Ladhowal area of Ludhiana on Sunday. As per the national agency tracking air quality, the particulate matter (PM) 2.5, which directly affects the lungs, remained the prominent pollutant (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 12:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While pollution caused by bursting of crackers is yet to subside, the spurt in stubble burning cases is compounding the problem of air pollution in the city. A day after the city reported slight improvement in the air quality index (AQI), it went from 159 points on Saturday to 240 (poor category) on Sunday. As per the national agency tracking air quality, the particulate matter (PM) 2.5, which directly affects the lungs, remained the prominent pollutant.

“Due to cold conditions, the earth’s surface cools down rapidly and the air near the ground gets condensed. Because of cold conditions, smoke particles get locked, which is leading to hazy weather. Only western disturbance coupled with rain can bring respite,” said Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.

Gagnish Khurana, a social activist, said that stubble burning during the evening causes more injuries not only to the people living in the city but also for the residents of the village where the farm fires are taking place.

