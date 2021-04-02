Ludhiana’s Covid tally surges past 35,000; five dead

The district’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday with 369 people testing positive for the virus.

The toll also climbed to 1,157 with five people losing the battle to the disease.

Ludhiana’s total cases now stand at 35,155, of which 2,943 cases remain active after 31,055 recoveries. The daily cases have remained over 300 for the past two weeks, even hitting an all-time high on March 27 with 495 infections.

Among those who died were three women – two aged 55, from Mundian Kalan and Hambran, and a 48-year-old from Swami Vivekanand Nagar.

The male deceased were a 72-year-old from Gill village and a 58-year-old from Jagraon. Among those testing positive were a cop, two health workers, seven school teachers and a student.

12,384 vaccinated

Ludhiana recorded the highest single-day vaccinations so far on Friday, as 12,384 people turned up for the jab at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Friday.

These included 3,328 senior citizens and 4,150 people aged between 45 and 59. Besides, 200 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 93 received the second dose. As many as 4,072 frontline workers also got the first dose and another 298 came forward for the second dose. So far, 1,84,487 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus.