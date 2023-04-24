Ludhiana DC directs SDMs, agencies to expedite procurement, lifting of wheat

: To ensure fast-paced and hassle-free procurement, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and chiefs of the procurement agencies to expedite procurement and lifting of wheat from Ludhiana’s grain markets.

Lifting of wheat going on in one of the grain markets in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Over five lakh metric tons of wheat has arrived in grain markets of Ludhiana so far. Payment worth ₹818 crores has also been made to the farmers across the district.

Sharing figures of the current procurement session, Malik said, “500,920 MT wheat arrived in the grain markets of the district of which 491,012 MT has been purchased by agencies. Nearly 63% of the produce has also been lifted and payments worth ₹818 crores were paid to farmers in Ludhiana.”

“Produce of farmers must be purchased and lifted at the earliest to facilitate them. Punjab government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle-free procurement of the wheat and officers are duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government’s decision is implemented” she added.

The deputy commissioner also asked officers to maximise field visits to take stock of the entire operations at ground level. She said that the officers must undertake regular visits to the grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit the daily report to him for regular monitoring.

The DC said that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure wheat was lifted from the grain markets in a smooth, timely and hassle-free manner.

“Any sort of laxity in performing this duty is totally unwarranted and undesirable,” Malik stated.