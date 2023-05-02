Ludhiana: 2 days on, palpable gloom hangs on Giaspura as normalcy returns

A sense of normalcy returned to Ludhiana’s Giaspura on Tuesday where a tragedy had unfolded two days ago. Residents and shopkeepers were seen engaging in their daily routine, but not without visible fear on their faces.

Residents returning to their home after two days in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Several people living in the vicinity of the centre of catastrophe that claimed 11 lives on Sunday, who had moved to safer locations, returned to their homes. Shops and eateries, which were shut down, also reopened as the police reduced their cordon to only 30 to 50 metres. There was minimal presence of cops and teams of other departments concerned on the ground.

Moving back to their residence located right in front of the Goyal milk shop, where initial effects of the toxic gas were witnessed, Sikanti Kumari said they are a family of 20. “We couldn’t afford to stay away from our home anymore. It is still frightening for us, but we are helpless,” she added.

Sikanti was among the residents who had rescued the 10-month-old baby of the Goyal family. She, along with her family members, had to leave when the effect of the deadly gas started reaching their home.

“We have four cows to take care of. The decision to move back here is more of a compulsion than a choice,” said Ajit Kumar, 20, another member of Sikanti’s family. He said as the source of the deadly gas has not yet been established, rains on Tuesday morning added to their anxiety and reminded them of the night before Sunday. Showers had lashed the area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, hours before the tragedy.

He further said that his entire family, especially the children, were still in a state of trauma and scared to step out of the home.

Among the shopkeepers who ran their business a few yards away from the spot is Veer Bhan, who owns a saree shop and hails from Haryana’s Ambala.

“I, along with my family, have been living in the area for the last two years. I run a shop on the ground floor while my family resides on the second floor. We had to spend two days at our relatives’ home,” he said.

Bhan said even a slight odour of something unusual makes him uncomfortable. “I have kept all windows of my house open and plan to stay awake during the night to ensure that my family remains safe,” he added.

Another shopkeeper, who wished not to be named, said most of the people in the area belong to labour class and are less educated. Many people are also spreading rumours and fanning superstitious beliefs.

