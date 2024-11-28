The state-level cycling events under season 3 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan delivered intense competition on Day 2 at Punjab Agricultural University’s cycling velodrome in Ludhiana on Thursday. The championship, which began on Wednesday, features athletes from across Punjab competing in various age categories, with track events running from Thursday until Friday. Ludhiana’s Kunwarpreet wins gold on Day 2 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

The U-17 boys’ 200m sprint saw Kunwarpreet Singh from Ludhiana claim the top spot, with Patiala’s Karmanpreet Singh and Ekamjeet Singh finishing second and third. In the U-17 girls’ category, Prabhjot Kaur from Patiala emerged victorious, followed by Ludhiana’s Preeti and Patiala’s Guntas Sandhu.

In the U-21 boys’ 200m sprint, Amritsar’s Tanveer Singh clinched first place, while Arshdeep Singh, also from Amritsar, and Harmanpreet Singh from Ludhiana took second and third positions. respectively. Ludhiana’s Yaadvi dominated the U-21 girls’ 200m sprint, with Amritsar’s Manrozdeep Kaur and Ludhiana’s Kritika following.

The women’s 21-30 keirin race was won by Harpreet Kaur from Patiala, with Ludhiana’s Vidhi Tejpal and Tarn Taran’s Rajveer Kaur securing second and third. Sukhpal Kaur from Bathinda triumphed in the 31-40 women’s keirin, while Priyanka from Amritsar and Khushpinder Kaur from Patiala claimed second and third.

In the men’s 31-40 keirin race, Amritsar’s Satvir Singh took the win, followed by Gurdaspur’s Gurbaj Singh and Amritsar’s Khushwinder Singh. Gurbaj Singh, however, won the 31-40 men’s 200m sprint, with Satvir Singh and Khushwinder Singh completing the podium. Priyanka from Amritsar led the women’s 31-40 200m sprint, with Khushpinder Kaur and Sukhpal Kaur trailing.

In the men’s 40+ category, Sangrur’s Dimple Manchanda emerged victorious in the 200m sprint, ahead of Parminder Singh from Faridkot and Kuldeep Singh from Sangrur.