Ludhiana’s property records go digital as MC launches UPID cards

In a bid to reduce the paperwork for property-related services and digitisation of records, the municipal corporation has launched Unique Property Identification (UPID) cards. MC officials say that with this, the civic body has become the first urban local body (ULB) in the state to launch UPID cards.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal distributing UPID cards in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

With these cards, residents will be able to access details of property tax, water and sewer charges, license fees, and paid and due property tax, among others, by scanning the QR code on UPID card. All these records will be available online.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal launched the UPID cards at MC’s suvidha kendra in Zone D by handing them cards to two residents. Additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and superintendent Vivek Verma were also present on the occasion.

Officials said that residents can get the UPID cards by paying a nominal fee of ₹50 at suvidha kendras. The service to the card by visiting the MC website, mcludhiana.gov.in, will be available soon. Residents can apply for hard copy online and collect UPID cards from suvidha kendras or their respective zonal offices.

Aggarwal said that after getting UPID cards, residents will not have to carry receipts of the payments made to MC in the past as these records will be available online.

“Residents can scan the QR code on the card or submit the UPID card number at the suvidha kendras to access these records,” she added.

Officials said that these cards will also help during the sale and purchase of properties as the necessary details, such as tax data, will be available online.

The commissioner added that these cards are among the various initiatives of the civic body to encourage digitisation and transparency.