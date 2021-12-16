Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two women make off with retired teacher’s 50,000

The victim had withdrawn the money from State Bank of India on Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Ludhiana, but did not find it in her handbag on returning home at Mohalla Senchran, Jagraon
The victim, Sudarshna Devi Verma, was shocked to find the cash missing from her handbag on reaching home. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two unidentified women stole 50,000 in cash from the bag of a retired teacher, minutes after she withdrew the money from a bank at Lala Lajpat Rai Road on Wednesday.

The victim, Sudarshna Devi Verma, 60, of Mohalla Senchran, Jagraon, told the police that she visited State Bank of India on Lala Lajpat Rai Road to withdraw money. When she returned home, she was shocked to find the cash missing from her handbag.

She immediately sounded the police, who scanned CCTV cameras near the bank and found two women stealing the cash from the victim’s bag.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parminder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the accused targeted the elderly woman in the market when she was returning home. “The thieves have been captured in CCTV cameras while fleeing in a three-wheeler after stealing cash from the victim’s handbag,” she said, adding that a case had been registered at the City Jagraon station and the accused will be arrested soon.

