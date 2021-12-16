Ludhiana: Two women make off with retired teacher’s 50,000

Two unidentified women stole ₹50,000 in cash from the bag of a retired teacher, minutes after she withdrew the money from a bank at Lala Lajpat Rai Road on Wednesday.

The victim, Sudarshna Devi Verma, 60, of Mohalla Senchran, Jagraon, told the police that she visited State Bank of India on Lala Lajpat Rai Road to withdraw money. When she returned home, she was shocked to find the cash missing from her handbag.

She immediately sounded the police, who scanned CCTV cameras near the bank and found two women stealing the cash from the victim’s bag.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parminder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the accused targeted the elderly woman in the market when she was returning home. “The thieves have been captured in CCTV cameras while fleeing in a three-wheeler after stealing cash from the victim’s handbag,” she said, adding that a case had been registered at the City Jagraon station and the accused will be arrested soon.

