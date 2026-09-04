Ludhiana:Verka GM abducted, assaulted and forced to transfer 2 lakh via UPI

The general manager at the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana was abducted and assaulted by three car-borne men in Jagraon before they forced him to transfer ₹2 lakh from his account through his mobile phone and fled with his iPhone, police said on Thursday.

The general manager at the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana was abducted and assaulted by three car-borne men. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on September 1 when Surjit Singh, a Ludhiana resident, was returning home from Ferozepur. According to police, as he was coming down from the Guru Nanaksar bridge in Jagraon, a car allegedly hit his vehicle from behind and subsequently mounted the divider.

Three men allegedly got out of the car and picked a fight with Singh before forcibly taking him towards Galib Kalan in their vehicle. They allegedly took him to an isolated spot and assaulted him with rods, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a fractured leg. During the assault, the accused allegedly forced Singh to use his mobile phone to transfer ₹2 lakh to two separate accounts through UPI. They also allegedly snatched his iPhone before fleeing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Passers-by later found Singh injured and took him to a hospital in Moga. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, where he is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passers-by later found Singh injured and took him to a hospital in Moga. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, where he is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The case was registered after police recorded Singh’s statement on Wednesday.

DSP Jagraon sub-division Jaswinder Singh Khaira said police had received information about the incident on Wednesday evening.

Khaira said the involvement of three persons had surfaced during the investigation and a special team had been formed to identify and arrest them. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent abduction, assault and forced transfer of money.