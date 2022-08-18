Lumpy skin disease: Six more cows dead in Mohali, Panchkula

As many as six more cows died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday.

Mohali reported five deaths that pushed the district’s toll to 22. Also 250 more cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,200.

In Panchkula, one more cow died and 203 new cases were reported. The district has recorded 946 cases and seven deaths so far. Among the infected animals, three are buffaloes and rest cows.

In Mohali, Sangeeta Toor, deputy director, animal husbandry, said so far, the cases had been detected among cows only, adding that the department had vaccinated 1,700 cattle so far.

She said to seek treatment for their cattle, herders in Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi may contact Dr Nitin Gautam (98720-20045), Dr Abdul Majid (98152-54200) and Dr Abhishek Arora (84379-3224).

Farmers are advised to isolate the sick animal from other healthy animals and approach a veterinarian if they notice any symptoms, including lumps, high fever, and excessive secretion from mouth and nasal cavity.