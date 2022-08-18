Lumpy skin disease: Six more cows dead in Mohali, Panchkula
As many as six more cows died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday.
Mohali reported five deaths that pushed the district’s toll to 22. Also 250 more cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,200.
In Panchkula, one more cow died and 203 new cases were reported. The district has recorded 946 cases and seven deaths so far. Among the infected animals, three are buffaloes and rest cows.
In Mohali, Sangeeta Toor, deputy director, animal husbandry, said so far, the cases had been detected among cows only, adding that the department had vaccinated 1,700 cattle so far.
She said to seek treatment for their cattle, herders in Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi may contact Dr Nitin Gautam (98720-20045), Dr Abdul Majid (98152-54200) and Dr Abhishek Arora (84379-3224).
Farmers are advised to isolate the sick animal from other healthy animals and approach a veterinarian if they notice any symptoms, including lumps, high fever, and excessive secretion from mouth and nasal cavity.
Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical
Nuh/Punjhana: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Bicchor village, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday and the matter was reported to the police at 12.30pm. The survivor is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added. According to Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), the girl followed her mother out of their house on Tuesday.
Chandigarh: Organs of 3 people give 11 PGI patients another chance at life
The organs of three deceased patients from Punjab gave 11 patients at PGIMER a second chance at life over the last fortnight. Vandana Chopra, 45, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Rajpura, was operated upon for a brain tumour at a private hospital in Mohali. But she could not be revived post surgery. The retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
