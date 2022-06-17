Mai Bhago institute’s Cadet Dilpreet Kaur brings laurels

Bringing laurels to the state, Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, has secured 27th position in the first batch of the All India Combined Boys and Girls Merit of the National Defence Academy (NDA). She also bagged the rank in the top four for girls overall besides being the topper in Punjab. She belongs to Sangrur district.

Other short stories

Juvenile found riding stolen scooter

Chandigarh A 16-year-old boy was apprehended after being found in possession of a stolen scooter on Wednesday. The teenager was stopped for checking while driving a Honda Activa bearing a Chandigarh registration number near Police Complex, Dhanas. Upon verification, police found the number was fake and the vehicle was stolen from Karnal. The boy was booked under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and sent to juvenile home.

Dadumajra resident hurt in stone-pelting

Chandigarh A resident of Dadumajra Colony was injured after some men pelted his house with stones on Tuesday. In his complaint, the victim, Naresh, identified the accused as Rahul, alias Kaptan, Pinka, Rinka, Arun. The accused also damaged a scooter and auto parked nearby. They were booked for rioting, wrongful restraint, mischief causing damage and criminal intimidation at the Maloya police station on Wednesday.

Football tourney for slum children

Chandigarh Police are organising an Under-16 football league for children from slums and colonies as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organised with the slogan “Say yes to life and no to drugs”, the tourney is being held at Police Lines football ground in Sector 26 and features five teams. SP (City) Shruti Arora inaugurated the tournament whose final will be played on Friday for a cash prize of ₹20,000.

Karnal man caught with 49.9 gm heroin

Panchkula A Karnal native was arrested with 49.9 gm heroin in Kalka on Thursday. The accused, Rakesh of Barsana village, Karnal, currently lives in a rented accommodation in Kalka. Police were on patrolling duty near the Kalka bus stand, when they noticed him running on spotting cops. Rakesh was apprehended and found in possession of heroin. He was arrested and taken on police remand.

Docuseries on Guru Nanak Dev screened at PU

Chandigarh A screening and discussion were held on docuseries titled “Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels” under the ‘Shabad Vichar Manch’ platform in the Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University. The docuseries is written, directed and produced by Amardeep Singh, author of two volumes of ‘The Lost Heritage’, and Varinder Kaur. In his welcome address, Professor Gurpal Singh, academic in-charge of the department, said that the legacy of Guru Nanak is so deep, great and vast. We must enrich, preserve and propagate this legacy to the next generation.

PU students visit Haryana Police Academy

Chandigarh Students, research scholars and faculty of the Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh, visited the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. The purpose of the visit was to expose the students to the working of the police academy, show its infrastructure and give them an opportunity to interact with the newly recruited trainees of the academy. There were 48 students and three faculty members along with one office staff in the group who visited the academy. Dr CS Rao, director, Haryana Police Academy, welcomed the visiting group.

Meeting discusses issues related to PU

Chandigarh A meeting was arranged by Vikram Singh, chief of university, Chandigarh, at the Student Centre to discuss various issues related to Panjab University. All the leaders of student organisations, the dean of student welfare, Gurmukh Singh, the DSP, Central, and Jasveer Singh, SHO, Police Station-11, Chandigarh, were present.

International conference held at CGC

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, in collaboration with the Australian Institute of Business Intelligence (AIBI) jointly organised its 4th International Hybrid Conference on technology and transformation, pathway towards a new management horizon. The conference was divided into sub-parts and commenced with the inaugural event and online session. The conference included paper presentation sessions, panel discussions, and guest presentations provided by specialists of several universities, technology leaders, academicians, and bureaucrats.

Event held in Gandharav Verma’s memory

Chandigarh The Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, organised a special programme of the musical evening in the memory of its former general body member late Gandharav Verma on her first death anniversary. The programme was held at its ML Koser Indoor Auditorium. The programme features an eminent singer from Kolkata, Dr Rajeshri Das.

Ongoing national capacity-building and training workshop

Chandigarh The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the Association for Health Systems Analysis and Strengthening jointly organised the “First National Capacity-Building and Training Workshop” from June 15 to June 29. The workshop commenced under the chairmanship of Dr Arun K Aggarwal, Prof and head, DCM & SPH, and Dr Poonam Khanna, associate professor, nutrition, DCM & SPH.