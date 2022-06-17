Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mai Bhago institute’s Cadet Dilpreet Kaur brings laurels
chandigarh news

Mai Bhago institute’s Cadet Dilpreet Kaur brings laurels

Bringing laurels to the state, Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, has secured 27th position in the first batch of the All India Combined Boys and Girls Merit of NDA
Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, has secured 27th position in the first batch of the All India Combined Boys and Girls Merit of the National Defence Academy (NDA) . (HT Photo)
Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, has secured 27th position in the first batch of the All India Combined Boys and Girls Merit of the National Defence Academy (NDA) . (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bringing laurels to the state, Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, has secured 27th position in the first batch of the All India Combined Boys and Girls Merit of the National Defence Academy (NDA). She also bagged the rank in the top four for girls overall besides being the topper in Punjab. She belongs to Sangrur district.

Other short stories

Juvenile found riding stolen scooter

Chandigarh A 16-year-old boy was apprehended after being found in possession of a stolen scooter on Wednesday. The teenager was stopped for checking while driving a Honda Activa bearing a Chandigarh registration number near Police Complex, Dhanas. Upon verification, police found the number was fake and the vehicle was stolen from Karnal. The boy was booked under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and sent to juvenile home.

Dadumajra resident hurt in stone-pelting

Chandigarh A resident of Dadumajra Colony was injured after some men pelted his house with stones on Tuesday. In his complaint, the victim, Naresh, identified the accused as Rahul, alias Kaptan, Pinka, Rinka, Arun. The accused also damaged a scooter and auto parked nearby. They were booked for rioting, wrongful restraint, mischief causing damage and criminal intimidation at the Maloya police station on Wednesday.

Football tourney for slum children

Chandigarh Police are organising an Under-16 football league for children from slums and colonies as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organised with the slogan “Say yes to life and no to drugs”, the tourney is being held at Police Lines football ground in Sector 26 and features five teams. SP (City) Shruti Arora inaugurated the tournament whose final will be played on Friday for a cash prize of 20,000.

Karnal man caught with 49.9 gm heroin

Panchkula A Karnal native was arrested with 49.9 gm heroin in Kalka on Thursday. The accused, Rakesh of Barsana village, Karnal, currently lives in a rented accommodation in Kalka. Police were on patrolling duty near the Kalka bus stand, when they noticed him running on spotting cops. Rakesh was apprehended and found in possession of heroin. He was arrested and taken on police remand.

Docuseries on Guru Nanak Dev screened at PU

Chandigarh A screening and discussion were held on docuseries titled “Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels” under the ‘Shabad Vichar Manch’ platform in the Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University. The docuseries is written, directed and produced by Amardeep Singh, author of two volumes of ‘The Lost Heritage’, and Varinder Kaur. In his welcome address, Professor Gurpal Singh, academic in-charge of the department, said that the legacy of Guru Nanak is so deep, great and vast. We must enrich, preserve and propagate this legacy to the next generation.

PU students visit Haryana Police Academy

Chandigarh Students, research scholars and faculty of the Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh, visited the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. The purpose of the visit was to expose the students to the working of the police academy, show its infrastructure and give them an opportunity to interact with the newly recruited trainees of the academy. There were 48 students and three faculty members along with one office staff in the group who visited the academy. Dr CS Rao, director, Haryana Police Academy, welcomed the visiting group.

Meeting discusses issues related to PU

Chandigarh A meeting was arranged by Vikram Singh, chief of university, Chandigarh, at the Student Centre to discuss various issues related to Panjab University. All the leaders of student organisations, the dean of student welfare, Gurmukh Singh, the DSP, Central, and Jasveer Singh, SHO, Police Station-11, Chandigarh, were present.

International conference held at CGC

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, in collaboration with the Australian Institute of Business Intelligence (AIBI) jointly organised its 4th International Hybrid Conference on technology and transformation, pathway towards a new management horizon. The conference was divided into sub-parts and commenced with the inaugural event and online session. The conference included paper presentation sessions, panel discussions, and guest presentations provided by specialists of several universities, technology leaders, academicians, and bureaucrats.

Event held in Gandharav Verma’s memory

Chandigarh The Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, organised a special programme of the musical evening in the memory of its former general body member late Gandharav Verma on her first death anniversary. The programme was held at its ML Koser Indoor Auditorium. The programme features an eminent singer from Kolkata, Dr Rajeshri Das.

Ongoing national capacity-building and training workshop

Chandigarh The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the Association for Health Systems Analysis and Strengthening jointly organised the “First National Capacity-Building and Training Workshop” from June 15 to June 29. The workshop commenced under the chairmanship of Dr Arun K Aggarwal, Prof and head, DCM & SPH, and Dr Poonam Khanna, associate professor, nutrition, DCM & SPH.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out