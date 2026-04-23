Maintenance work to disrupt power supply in Ludhiana

Several parts of the city will face scheduled power outages on Thursday as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) undertakes maintenance work.

Chief engineer (central zone) Jasdev Singh Hans said the shutdown has been planned for maintenance ahead of peak summer demand. (HT File)

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Supply will remain disrupted between 10 am and 5 pm in most affected areas, while some localities will face outages from 9 am.

In Sunder Nagar division, supply from the 11 kV Sardar Nagar feeder will remain shut, affecting Shimla Colony, Kailash Nagar Road and Gagandeep Colony. In Focal Point division, outages will be reported in LIG, Beantpur, Adarsh Nagar, Gobind Colony and Urban Estate Phase 2 due to shutdown of the Green Land, Industrial and Rajan feeders.

In City Centre division, the 11 kV Shivpuri and Basti feeders will remain shut, affecting New Shivpuri, Bank Colony, Jain Nagar and Basti Jodhewal. Chawni Mohalla will be affected under City West division due to shutdown of the Pink Vihar feeder from 9 am to 5 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Outages are also expected in Sunet and BRS Nagar, the Jagirpur Road belt and villages including Sahibana, Mundian Kalan and Tibba Colony. In the CMC division, supply will be disrupted in Janakpuri, industrial areas and parts of Textile Colony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outages are also expected in Sunet and BRS Nagar, the Jagirpur Road belt and villages including Sahibana, Mundian Kalan and Tibba Colony. In the CMC division, supply will be disrupted in Janakpuri, industrial areas and parts of Textile Colony. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief engineer (central zone) Jasdev Singh Hans said the shutdown has been planned for maintenance ahead of peak summer demand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief engineer (central zone) Jasdev Singh Hans said the shutdown has been planned for maintenance ahead of peak summer demand. {{/usCountry}}

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