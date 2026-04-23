...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maintenance work to disrupt power supply in Ludhiana

Supply will remain disrupted between 10 am and 5 pm in most affected areas, while some localities will face outages from 9 am

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Several parts of the city will face scheduled power outages on Thursday as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) undertakes maintenance work.

Chief engineer (central zone) Jasdev Singh Hans said the shutdown has been planned for maintenance ahead of peak summer demand. (HT File)

Supply will remain disrupted between 10 am and 5 pm in most affected areas, while some localities will face outages from 9 am.

In Sunder Nagar division, supply from the 11 kV Sardar Nagar feeder will remain shut, affecting Shimla Colony, Kailash Nagar Road and Gagandeep Colony. In Focal Point division, outages will be reported in LIG, Beantpur, Adarsh Nagar, Gobind Colony and Urban Estate Phase 2 due to shutdown of the Green Land, Industrial and Rajan feeders.

In City Centre division, the 11 kV Shivpuri and Basti feeders will remain shut, affecting New Shivpuri, Bank Colony, Jain Nagar and Basti Jodhewal. Chawni Mohalla will be affected under City West division due to shutdown of the Pink Vihar feeder from 9 am to 5 pm.

 
punjab state power corporation limited
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Maintenance work to disrupt power supply in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Maintenance work to disrupt power supply in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.