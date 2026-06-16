Majithia granted pre-arrest bail in ‘police station storming’ case

An Amritsar court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the May 31 case involving the alleged storming of a police station to forcibly release a detainee.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler confirmed that the anticipatory bail had been granted. (PTI)

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Majithia moved the court after being booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including obstructing and using criminal force against public servants, snatching, damaging official records, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and rioting. Provisions of the Arms Act were also invoked.

Following the FIR, police conducted raids at Majithia’s Amritsar residences, though the former Punjab minister was not located prior to the bail order.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler confirmed that the anticipatory bail had been granted.

On May 31, Majithia and 50 to 60 others had allegedly entered the Majitha police station in Amritsar to free Akali worker Jobanpreet Singh from custody. The SAD has dismissed the case as a “fabricated act of political vendetta”, maintaining that Jobanpreet was a party polling agent for the May 26 civic body elections and was improperly held in the station house officer’s quarters rather than a standard lock-up.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered Jobanpreet’s release on June 3 after his father, Mukhwant Singh, filed a plea challenging the legality of the detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered Jobanpreet’s release on June 3 after his father, Mukhwant Singh, filed a plea challenging the legality of the detention. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition argued that Jobanpreet was detained without being provided written grounds for his arrest, violating Article 22 (1) of the Constitution and established Supreme Court precedents.

Though the FIR was registered on May 31 at the Majitha police station falling under Amritsar Rural, it was disclosed after four days following directions issued by Amritsar court on a plea by Majithia’s lawyer.

Other persons nominated by name are SAD district rural president Raja Ladeh and another leader Sahib Singh Hamja. Another 50 people were added to the FIR as unknown accused.

The FIR was registered under as many as nine sections of BNS —132 (assault against a public servant), 221 (intentional obstruction of any public servant while they are carrying out their duties), 304 (snatching), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 263 (rescuing them from lawful custody), 241 (destruction of evidence), 351(2) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), besides Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

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Police subsequently conducted raids at Majithia’s suspected hideouts, including his residences in Amritsar and Chandigarh, but the Akali leader, who is brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, remained untraceable.

Police also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the former minister.