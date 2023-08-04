Fire ravages grocery shop in Dhakoli

Goods worth lakhs were damaged after a major fire broke out at a grocery shop in MS Enclave, Dhakoli village, on Thursday.

It took three fire tenders four hours to control the flames.

As per information, Pramod Kumar Mangala, owner of the grocery store, had downed the shutters on Wednesday night as per routine before returning home.

On Thursday morning, he received information that smoke was billowing out of the showroom. By the time he reached the spot, flames had completely engulfed the ground floor of the three-storey building. The fire had also spread to the adjoining electrical shop that was also damaged.

Mangala alerted the fire department that pressed three fire tenders into service and cordoned off the area. Fire officer Jaswant Singh said as per preliminary investigation, the fire appeared to have been triggered by a short-circuit.

