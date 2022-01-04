Major reshuffle in Ludhiana police, 22 SHOs transferred

Ahead of assembly elections, Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar transferred as many as 22 out of the 28 station house officers in the district on Monday. The SHOs who are posted in the city for the past three years will be transferred to other districts.

Inspector Harjinder Singh has been posted at police station Division Number 1. He has replaced inspector Inderjit Singh. Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh has been deputed at Daresi. Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar has been given charge of Basti Jodhewal.

Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, who was SHO at Haibowal, has been transferred to Division Number 5. He has replaced Inspector Gurpreet Singh.

Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh is new SHO of Division Number 8 police station.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, who was at Division Number 3 police station, has been transferred as SHO at Model Town police station. She replaces inspector Inderjit Singh, who is facing charges of misplacing evidence in a case of bribe lodged against an ASI at Meharban police station.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh has been transferred to PAU, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, who was SHO of PAU police station, has been transferred to Sarabha Nagar. Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur has been transferred to Ladhowal and sub-inspector Harpreet Singh is the new SHO of Haibowal.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh has been sent to Daba, sub-inspector Labh Singh to Shimlapuri, inspector Rohit Sharma has been shifted to Division Number 6.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh has been transferred to Dehlon, inspector Gurpreet Singh has been transferred to Sadar, sub-inspector Sewa Singh has been transferred as SHO, Sahnewal.

Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh has been transferred as SHO, Jamalpur, inspector Ranbir Singh is new SHO at Koomkalan police station, inspector Rajesh Kumar is new SHO at Focal Point police station and inspector Ravinder Kumar has been transferred to Moti Nagar.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh has been transferred as SHO to Division Number 7 and Inspector Jagdev Singh has been transferred to Meharban.