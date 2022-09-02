Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials.

A VB spokesperson said a case had been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Phase 1 police station on May 2, 2021, against the revenue department officials of sub-tehsil Majri and private persons and property dealers, after the verification of complaint which relates to fabrication and tempering of revenue record of Majrian village, sub-tehsil Majri, Kharar.

Giving out further details he said it came to fore during the investigation that the accused Veer Singh had gotten 17 acre (136 kanal) of Majrian village land in his name fraudulently and further sold it land to various persons by giving general power of attorney (GPA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second accused, Parveen Kumar was held responsible for procuring GPA of land measuring 80 kanals under the fake identity of Kamaljit Singh and further selling it to different persons.

The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.

During the investigation, it was found that the tampering and fabrication in the revenue record regarding mutation (Intkal) occurred on May 21, 2004, when the residents of the Majrian filed for division of their respective land, of which they were actual owners as per mutation on May 7, 1991 by the then consolidation officer.

However, the accused property dealers, in connivance with revenue officials, fraudulently managed to alter the mutation of village land in which the 14 persons were shown as owners of the land measuring 558 acres (4464 kanals).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twelve of those 14 identities were found to have been fabricated. They were neither the owners, nor residents of Majrian/ cultivators of the above said land. The other two are residents of Majrian and owner of some land in question, but their share had been increased manifold.

Further, on June 18, 2014, as well as on June 19, 2014, approximately 578 acre (4,624 kanals) of land had been transferred fraudulently. The VB spokesperson said some revenue officials, private persons and property dealers had already been arrested.