News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Male foetus found at Panchkula park

Male foetus found at Panchkula park

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 12, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Hunar Mittal, a local, told Panchkula Police that he was at the park around 8.15 am, when he spotted the foetus near a dustbin, with some blood-soaked clothes dumped nearby

A male foetus was discovered by morning walkers at a park in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Sunday morning.

A police official from the Sector 5 station said the foetus’ age will be determined after autopsy. Panchkula police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the person who dumped the foetus at the park. (Getty image)
Hunar Mittal, a local, told police that he was at the park around 8.15 am, when he spotted the foetus near a dustbin, with some blood-soaked clothes dumped nearby.

A police official from the Sector 5 station said the foetus’ age will be determined after autopsy. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the person who dumped the foetus at the park.

A case under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

