Malerkotla man in soup for marrying minor girl

Chandigarh

A Malerkotla man who married a minor girl could be in for a trouble. Thought the high court has asked police to take steps to protect his life and liberty, but said providing protection does not prevent authorities from registering criminal case against him and take appropriate action under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The 28-year-old man had married a 17-year-old girl and both had filed a plea seeking protection from the family members of the girl. As it came to be known that the girl is a minor, the high court sent the girl to a care home.

According to the plea, they got married against the wishes of the girl’s parents on June 16 at their friend’s residence in Chandigarh as per Hindu rituals and are living together.

The state’s counsel had told court that the girl was a minor and case fell within the definition of child under Section 2(a) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act provides punishment for a person who performs child marriage. The groom is not entitled to custody of the girl and her life and liberty has to be protected by sending her to child care institution under the care of Child Welfare Committee.

Taking note of submissions, the bench of justice Arun Kumar Tyagi gave custody of the girl to Chandigarh Police as she was residing there and directed to ensure that till further orders, she be kept in Aashiana, Sector 15, Chandigarh, and also to take steps for protection of her life and liberty. All expenses too for the stay are to be borne by the police.

As of the man, the court directed Malerkotla police to take steps for his protection of the life and liberty but made it clear that legal action, if any, can be initiated against him as per law. The matter will now come up for hearing on July 23.