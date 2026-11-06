Malwa fuels stubble fires in Punjab; 440 new cases crop up

With paddy harvesting in Punjab hitting the 87% mark, the Malwa region is emerging as a major contributor to the continuing surge in stubble-burning incidents.

Sangrur, Bathinda, and Patiala add bulk of daily fire incidents as harvesting touches 87% mark. (PTI)

A total of 440 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s cumulative farm-fire count since September 15 to 2,787 on Thursday, according to the latest monitoring report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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Sangrur, Bathinda and Patiala accounted for the highest number of fresh incidents among the districts, with 77, 49 and 46 cases, respectively. Ferozepur also reported 45 fresh fires, while Barnala added 33 to the tally. All five districts fall in the Malwa belt.

The current count is now just 146 cases short of last year’s corresponding-period figure of 2,933, underlining the state’s struggle to contain crop-residue burning despite an intensified enforcement drive. Just two days ago, Punjab had recorded its highest single-day spike of the season, with 584 fire incidents on November 3.

Tarn Taran top contributor

Among Malwa districts, Sangrur’s cumulative count has reached 240, against 163 a day earlier, while Bathinda’s tally has increased from 167 to 216 and Patiala’s from 110 to 156. Ferozepur, too, has witnessed a substantial rise, with its count climbing to 361 from 316.

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{{^usCountry}} Tarn Taran in Majha, meanwhile, remains the worst-affected district overall, with 586 incidents, pointing to a widening geographical spread of farm fires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tarn Taran in Majha, meanwhile, remains the worst-affected district overall, with 586 incidents, pointing to a widening geographical spread of farm fires. {{/usCountry}}

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The spurt continues despite repeated warnings and punitive measures to discourage stubble burning.

While the number of FIRs has increased to 710, environmental compensation has been imposed in 914 cases. Of the ₹46.10 lakh imposed as compensation, only ₹24.85 lakh has been recovered. Meanwhile, 829 red entries have been made in farmers’ revenue records.